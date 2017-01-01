2017 Winners
We are pleased to announce the winners of the inaugural Architecture Drawing Prize curated by Make Architects, Sir John Soane's Museum and the World Architecture Festival
And the overall winner is…
Memento Mori: A Peckham Hospice Care Home by Jerome Xin Hao Ng, created whilst studying at the Bartlett School of Architecture, UK - also the Hybrid Category Winner
Category winners:
Digital winner
Deep Water Purgatory by Christopher Wijatno
WOHA, Singapore
Hand-drawn winner
Scenarios for a Post Crisis Landscape by Dimitrios Grozopoulos
Gillespies, UK
Commended projects:
Digital commended
Renovation of Denggao Village by Xinyuan Cao
Mahlum, USA
Digital commended
Publicly Accessible Spaces in St Paul's Catherdral by Chris Raven
DRDH Architects, UK
Hand-drawn commended
Utopia by Ubaldo Occhinegro
Mua Studio, ITtaly
Hand-drawn commended
360 Degrees Panorama of the Dam Square by Elles Middelians
Studio Ellessi, Netherlands
Hand-drawn commended
Dead-End 1 by Sergei Tchoban
Tchoban Voss Architekten, Germany
Hand-drawn commended
Portuguese Street by Anna Budnikova
Strojproject CB, Russia
Hand-drawn commended
100 by Reza Aliabadi
rzlbd, Canada
Hybrid commended
Knowledge Hub and Community Support Spaces - Studying Seasons and Community Interactions by Emily Seden-Fowler
Scott Brownrigg, UK
Hybrid commended
Hydrological Cluster by Anna Budnikov a
Strojproject CB, Russia
Hybrid commended
Reconstruct with Drawing. Hand drawing for Graphic Analysis by Mariapia Di Lecce
Universita degli Studi di Parma - Facolta di Architettura