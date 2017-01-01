2017 Winners

The Architecture Drawing Prize

2017 Winners

We are pleased to announce the winners of the inaugural Architecture Drawing Prize curated by Make Architects, Sir John Soane's Museum and the World Architecture Festival

And the overall winner is…

Memento Mori: A Peckham Hospice Care Home by Jerome Xin Hao Ng, created whilst studying at the Bartlett School of Architecture, UK - also the Hybrid Category Winner


 

Category winners: 

Digital winner


Deep Water Purgatory by Christopher Wijatno
WOHA, Singapore

Hand-drawn winner


Scenarios for a Post Crisis Landscape by Dimitrios Grozopoulos
Gillespies, UK

Commended projects:

Digital commended


Renovation of Denggao Village by Xinyuan Cao
Mahlum, USA

Digital commended


Publicly Accessible Spaces in St Paul's Catherdral by Chris Raven
DRDH Architects, UK

Hand-drawn commended


Utopia by Ubaldo Occhinegro
Mua Studio, ITtaly

Hand-drawn commended


360 Degrees Panorama of the Dam Square by Elles Middelians
Studio Ellessi, Netherlands

Hand-drawn commended


Dead-End 1 by Sergei Tchoban
Tchoban Voss Architekten, Germany

Hand-drawn commended


Portuguese Street by Anna Budnikova
Strojproject CB, Russia

Hand-drawn commended


100 by Reza Aliabadi
rzlbd, Canada

Hybrid commended


Knowledge Hub and Community Support Spaces - Studying Seasons and Community Interactions by Emily Seden-Fowler
Scott Brownrigg, UK

Hybrid commended


Hydrological Cluster by Anna Budnikov a
Strojproject CB, Russia

Hybrid commended


Reconstruct with Drawing. Hand drawing for Graphic Analysis by Mariapia Di Lecce
Universita degli Studi di Parma - Facolta di Architettura

 

