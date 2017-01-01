2017 Winners

We are pleased to announce the winners of the inaugural Architecture Drawing Prize curated by Make Architects, Sir John Soane's Museum and the World Architecture Festival

And the overall winner is…

Memento Mori: A Peckham Hospice Care Home by Jerome Xin Hao Ng, created whilst studying at the Bartlett School of Architecture, UK - also the Hybrid Category Winner

Category winners:

Digital winner



Deep Water Purgatory by Christopher Wijatno

WOHA, Singapore

Hand-drawn winner



Scenarios for a Post Crisis Landscape by Dimitrios Grozopoulos

Gillespies, UK

Commended projects:

Digital commended



Renovation of Denggao Village by Xinyuan Cao

Mahlum, USA

Digital commended



Publicly Accessible Spaces in St Paul's Catherdral by Chris Raven

DRDH Architects, UK

Hand-drawn commended



Utopia by Ubaldo Occhinegro

Mua Studio, ITtaly

Hand-drawn commended



360 Degrees Panorama of the Dam Square by Elles Middelians

Studio Ellessi, Netherlands

Hand-drawn commended



Dead-End 1 by Sergei Tchoban

Tchoban Voss Architekten, Germany

Hand-drawn commended



Portuguese Street by Anna Budnikova

Strojproject CB, Russia

Hand-drawn commended



100 by Reza Aliabadi

rzlbd, Canada

Hybrid commended



Knowledge Hub and Community Support Spaces - Studying Seasons and Community Interactions by Emily Seden-Fowler

Scott Brownrigg, UK

Hybrid commended



Hydrological Cluster by Anna Budnikov a

Strojproject CB, Russia

Hybrid commended



Reconstruct with Drawing. Hand drawing for Graphic Analysis by Mariapia Di Lecce

Universita degli Studi di Parma - Facolta di Architettura